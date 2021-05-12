In the NCAA Division II championship, Northeastern State is 13 shots back of the top eight cut with one round to play prior to match play. NSU shot a 314 for a 634 total and sits 11th of 12 teams, leading only Rogers State.
Limestone University leads with a 10-over 586, and Indianapolis’ Pilar Echeverria and Lynn’s Helen Kreuzer are at 2-under 142. The best RiverHawk is Aitana Hernandez at 11-over-155
• Stanford won its own regional at Stanford Golf Course, but Oklahoma State will join them as the third-place team out of six to advance. OSU shot 3-over-855, one shot behind Wake Forest. Stanford carded an 824.
Maja Stark shot a 70 to finish third at 7-over 206, four back of Stanford’s Rachel Hack.
• At the Columbus Regional on the Ohio State course, Oklahoma missed by one spot an NCAA championship bid, finishing seventh. The Sooners had a 290 and finished at 888, three shots back of Michigan and Kent State. Georgia won with an 865 and Jenny Bae’s 73 held on as top individual with a 4-under 212. Hannah Screen was OU’s best individual at 220 after a 69, but fell short of the three individual at-large qualifying spots.
