SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The No. 3 seed Oklahoma State women’s golf team is one win away from the program’s first NCAA Championship.
The Cowgirls swept No. 2 seed and defending national champion Duke, 5-0, and will face No. 4 Ole Miss for the title on Wednesday afternoon. The match will tee off at 3:35 p.m. CT and will be televised on Golf Channel.
A victory on Wednesday would be the first women’s NCAA team championship for Oklahoma State.
“I’m just so happy for all of them,” said head coach Greg Robertson about his team. “They all played well today and I was keeping up with the live scoring, a couple of them got down early, but they kept fighting and clawing their way back. Towards the end we started winning some holes, it’s just incredible. I love seeing the excitement and all the hard work they’ve put into it, but now there’s one more.”
OSU rode a dominating performance from Maja Stark, who sealed a 4&3 win over Gina Kim with a 10-foot birdie putt on No. 15. Stark, who is currently ranked No. 7 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, notched five birdies on the day.
Rina Tatematsu clinched the match with her 3&2 win over Phoebe Brinker and celebrated with her teammates off the green at No. 16. The freshman also notched a 3&2 victory in her morning round and finished in a tie for 12th in the individual standings.
Isabella Fierro let out a roar as her 15-foot putt sank on No. 17 to seal her 2&1 victory over Erica Shepherd.
Lianna Bailey and Maddison Hinson-Tolchard were both up in their matches when the match was called.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.