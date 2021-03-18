WARNER---After trailing the majority of the game, the Connors State Cowboys finally gained the lead midway through the second half only to see Northeastern State A&M College go on a 15-1 run in a five- minute span and hold on to defeat Connors 75-70 Thursday night at Melvin Self Fieldhouse.
The NEO victory avenged a 10-point loss to the Cowboys last weekend in Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference play at Miami.
Connors trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half before a 9-0 rally to end the half and trail by only two, 33-31. The Norse held Connors off until Jarquavious Cain, who had 14 of his team-high 19 points in the second half, completed an old-fashioned three-point play to give the Cowboys a 52-49 lead. Brandon Taylor then connected from beyond the arc to up the margin to six for the Cowboys. But fast-paced play by NEO and a handful of turnovers by Connors led to the aforementioned Norse run which did the Cowboys in.
A frustrated head coach Bill Muse described the loss which was the third at home for Connors in conference play.
“They just wanted it worse,” said Muse. “We’re up by seven and let them go on a 15-1 run while we’re making bad shot selections and about five turnovers in a row. And it kills you when you lose these games at home. You just can’t do that.”
Along with Cain, the Cowboys (11-4, 7-4) saw freshman Jordan Tillmon with 17 and Jahcoree Ealy with 15 get into double figures on the night. NEO (9-6, 5-5) had four players make double numbers led by Brian Moore Jr. with 21.
WOMEN: CONNORS 67 NEO 64
The Cowgirls shot 53 percent from the field on the night but had to hold off a furious NEO rally at the end for the win to avenge an overtime loss to the Lady Norse last weekend.
Connors was in control from the outset as Dallas freshman Kionce’ Woods had 16 first half points to help propel the Cowgirls to a 13 point lead at the half which remained intact through three quarters.
But the Lady Norse slowly ate away at that lead with a 26-point fourth quarter that saw them make it a 63-61 game with just over a minute left to play. Zee McCallister hit one of two free throws to make it three-point lead and Isabel Gonzales hit two clutch charities with seven ticks left to seal the win.
“We’ve played six games in 10 days including three overtime games and I think our legs started to give out on us in that fourth quarter a little,” said Cowgirl coach Jamie Fisher. “I think we’re starting to regain some confidence and learning how to win. We lost track of our game plan in that fourth quarter which was to slow them down a little but I’m proud of the girls for fighting through the adversity and finding a way to win.”
Woods led the way for the Cowgirls (7-9, 3-8) with 20 points on the night followed by McCallister with 16 and Cheyanne Crain with 10 including two big treys in the final quarter. NEO (6-5, 5-4) also had a 20-point scorer in Caleigh Stevenson with Kristina Ekofo adding 16 and Dariann Myles with 15 on the night.
UP NEXT: Saturday at home against Northern-Enid at 2 and 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.