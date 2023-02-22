Northeastern State closes its season at home this week, hosting Lincoln on Thursday and Central Missouri in Saturday for Senior DAy.
The RiverHawks (10-14, 7-13 MIAA) are tied with Central Missouri for the 10th and final transfer spot for the MIAA Tournament in Kansas City. Missouri Western is a half-game ahead in ninth place with three games left to play.
On the women’s side, the RiverHawks (6-18, 3-17 MIAA) have been eliminated from a postseason berth in the MIAA Tournament but will play for pride and can be a spoiler for an NCAA Tournament-contending squad.
On Saturday afternoon, Northeastern State will have members of its 2002-03 Lone Star Conference Championship team in attendance for a 20-year reunion. That NSU women’s squad went 24-7 overall and went to the NCAA postseason for the first time in program history.
Connors State faces NEO on Thursday. The Cowboys trail Northern-Enid by a game for second and are one game ahead of Seminole for third. The Cowgirls are sitting in eighth and face the sixth-place Lady Norse on Thursday. Both CSC teams close with Northern-Enid at home Monday. The Region II tournament will be at Muskogee’s Rougher Village the following week.
