Columbus Regional
Oklahoma is ninth after a 24-over 312 in the second round Tuesday and sit five shots behind the cutline that will determine the NCAA championship qualifiers.
Kaitlin Milligan is in 13th at 3-over to lead OU. But, she dropped from second to 13th, eight shots off the lead but is tied for third among players not on qualifying teams entering the final round. Mikhaela Fortuna, tied for 21st at 7-over, had the Sooners' low-round of the day, closing with two pars and a birdie to post a 4-over 76.
Georgia leads at 1-over 577. Jenny Bae is at 5-under 139 atop the leaderboard.
The top six squads follow the Sooners in groups of three off the first tee, and if necessary, teams will use a playoff format to break ties.
Stanford Regional
Oklahoma State in progress.
NSU 10th
NSU shot a 32-over 320 on Tuesday in the first-round of the NCAA Division II championship. The RiverHawks are 21 shots behind Limestone University at 11-over.
Camila Madariaga of Lynn shot a 2-under 70 and leads three others by one shot. Two RiverHawks are among 10 golfers tied for 29th at 7-over — Yasmin Hang and Kelly Watson shot 79s. Aitiana Hernandez is one shot back at 80.
The 54-hole tournament continues with 18 holes on Wednesday.
6A state
The third and final round at Forest Ridge Golf Club in Broken Arrow was canceled by rain.
Muskogee’s Mesa Falleur had to settle for the fourth-place finish he had after 36 holes Monday. He shot a 74 and 70 and was four back of Owasso’s Ben Stoller entering Tuesday, where he had made the turn at even par and was facing a 20-foot birdie at the 10th green when play was stopped.
The other Rougher playing as an individual — Muskogee did not qualify as a team — was Logan Ridley. The sophomore shot 86 and 88 on Monday for a 174 total.
