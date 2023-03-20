COLLEGE
BASEBALL
CARL ALBERT STATE 9, CONNORS STATE 6 — Connors State’s winning streak came to an abrupt end at 21 games in Monday night’s loss. Down 3-1 after two innings, the Cowboys (27-2) scored three runs in the third inning to take their first lead, 4-3 but it was short lived as Carl Albert regained the lead back for good, scoring two runs in the seventh to go up 5-4. Garrett Standifer was 2-for-3 with an RBI to pace CSC.
PREP
BASEBALL
PORTER 6, WELEETKA 5 — Tied at 5-5 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Blake Cole’s single scored Mason Plunk for the walkoff win for Porter (11-3). Cole finished 2-for-4 at the plate while Plunk picked up the win on the mound in relief.
EUFAULA 9, HENRYETTA 5 — Despite giving up five runs in the seventh inning, Eufaula was able to hold on for the win. Luke Adcock was 2-for-3 at the plate for the Ironheads (5-4, 4-1 3A-7) and Draven Gragg drove in three runs.
HEAVENER 10, CHECOTAH 0 — Checotah fell as Heavener’s Bryce Morrison registered a no-hitter against the Wildcats (0-8, 0-1 3A-7).
OKAY THREE-WAY — Webbers Falls opened the day with a 2-0 win over host Okay as Stryker Chappell pitched a complete-game shutout. Preston Rowe went 2-for-2 for the Warriors while Maddux Shelby and Isaiah Terrell had an RBI each. Porum lost to Okay 12-8 in the following game as the Mustangs pulled away with eight runs in the third inning. Michael Wright had two hits for the Panthers in the loss, and Isaiah Sallee had two RBIs. Webbers Falls beat Porum (4-5) in a close 2-0 decision later in the night. Sallee took the loss giving up six hits over four innings.
STILLWATER 13, MUSKOGEE 0 — Stillwater’s Barrett Morgan struckout 10 Muskogee batters enroute to posting a no-hitter. The Roughers fall to 4-6 overall and 0-3 in 6A-4.
HILLDALE 23, TECUMSEH 7— Mason Pickering drove in five runs on three hits to lead the Hornets to the huge win. Caynen David, Aden Jenkins, and Isaiah Patterson combined for eight hits and eight RBIs while Parker Ireland was 4-for-4 with five RBIs for Hilldale (7-1, 3-0 4A-6).
FORT GIBSON and STILWELL — No result or statistics received
OKTAHA 15, HOWE 0 — Hunter Dearman threw a no-hitter to lead Oktaha to the win. The Tigers (4-0) put up 14 runs in the third inning and were powered by Brody Surmont who finished with two hits and five RBIs. Darren Ledford added two hits and four RBIs and Dearman was 2-of-3 with three RBIs.
BRAGGS 12, KINTA 4 — Braggs only had three hits but got a huge win as it scored six runs over the first two innings to take a 6-2 lead before adding three more runs in the third. The Wildcats improved to 2-2.
HASKELL 12, MOUNDS 3 — Class 2A No. 16 Haskell scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning to push its lead to 8-3 and go on for the win. Brannon Westmoreland went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Haymakers (4-2).
WAGONER and LOCUST GROVE — Changed to next Monday and Tuesday.
SLOW PITCH
EUFAULA 13, OKAY 0 — Makayla Harjo pitched a no-hitter as Eufaula (1-1) routed Okay (0-1). The Lady Ironheads scored 11 runs over the first two innings and was led by Gabby Noriega who finished 3-for-3 with five RBIs. Harjo, Kate Pippenger and Kambry Williams added two hits apiece.
MUSKOGEE THREE-WAY — Haskell defeated Tahlequah 6-1 in the first game of the day, as the Lady Haymakers scored three runs in the fifth inning to take a 5-0 lead. Lynzi Kelly went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead Haskell while Riley Westmoreland added two hits and an RBI. Muskogee beat Haskell 6-4 in the following contest. The Lady Haymakers fought back after falling down by five five runs in the third inning but the rally fell short. Kambri Johnson paced Muskogee as she went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Jaye Barnoski added two hits. Kelly and Westmoreland had one hit apiece for Haskell (5-2). In the nightcap, Muskogee struggled to find any sort of groove and suffered its first loss to Tahlequah 16-5. Barnoski, Lariah Stewart and Peyton Jackson all finished with a pair of hits while Jaliyah Simmons and Feather Johnson had two RBIs each for the Lady Roughers (5-1).
PORUM 14, QUINTON 0 — Mesa Coulston pitched a perfect game in the three inning run rule decision as Porum (3-1) scored 10 runs in the first inning. Leia Johnson led with a pair of hits and three RBIs while Courtney Pease, RiLee Miller, Zoe Davis and Coulston all contributed two hits each.
GORE 12, ROLAND 2 — Gore took a 6-2 lead after the second inning and cruised to the win. Leading the Lady Pirates was Honey McAlister, Emily Daily and Lindsay Pierce all who had three hits and combined for five RBIs. Natalie Casteel and Cadi Shoemake added two hits apiece.
CHECOTAH 3-WAY — Checotah lost to Dewar 13-1. No other information available.
