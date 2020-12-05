College men
PITT STATE 81, NSU 71 — NSU (1-2) fell from four down with seven minutes to go in the first half to 14 at the break, before rallying to within two twice in the second half, but could not get closer to host Pitt State (3-2).
Brad Davis led four RiverHawks in double figures with 16 points, Trey Sampson had 14, Kavion Hancock 12 and Rashad Perkins 10.
College women
PITT STATE 84, NSU 82 — Isabella Regalado’s 3 gave NSU its last lead with :59 left, but Pitt State scored the final five points including a three-point play by Maya Williams and the Riverhawks went down at home.
Both teams are 2-3 in MIAA play.
It spoiled a game-high 27-point effort from Shae Sanchez. Cenia Hayes added 22. Britney Ho had 12.
NSU had the largest lead of the game, 11 points at 13-2 in the first quarter.
Prep girls
WARNER 53, GORE 25— Jaylee Kindred had 16 of her 19 points in the middle two quarters after Warner (2-0) built a 10-2 lead after one quarter in the win against Gore. Harlie Chester had 11 points, Kaylen Park 9 and Alexis Fowler 8. Gore lost its first game of the season.
