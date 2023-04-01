COLLEGE BASEBALL
CONNORS STATE SWEEPS OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN — Connors State took game one as three pitchers combined for a 25-0 shutout of the Eagles. Luke Rolland got the start and gave up one hit in two innings while Ariel Tejada and Jeff Liddell backed him up from the bullpen. Daurys Manzanillo, Garrett Standifer, and Chase Hudson all had two hits for the Cowboys (33-3) and combined for 10 RBIs. In the nightcap CSC won 13-3 as Rody Garcia drove in seven runs on two hits.
PREP ROUNDUP
BASEBALL
SHOOTOUT AT THE FORT — Fort Gibson won the championship game against Sallisaw, 10-1 as the Tigers run-ruled the Black Diamonds in five innings. Wyatt Pierce and Oklahoma State commit Weston Rouse powered the Fort Gibson (12-3) offense with two hits and two RBIs each. Pierce got the win on the mound allowing three hits with five strikeouts.
Class 2A No. 2 Oktaha (10-2) took the lead late in the game in an 8-5 victory over Berryhill on Saturday. In the bottom of the sixth Darren Ledford singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run. Hunter Dearman and Tyler Allen both finished with two hits. Dearman got the win on the mound giving up just five hits over six innings with seven strikeouts.
QUAPAW SWEEPS PORTER — In a battle of top 20 in Class A, No. 13 Quapaw scored the deciding run in the top of the sixth inning to defeat Porter 6-5 in the first of a doubleheader. The No. 16 Pirates gave up a 5-1 lead when the Wildcats were able to score three runs in the fourth inning and one in the fifth to tie the game. Mason Plunk was 2-for-4 to lead Porter, while Tyler Durrett added two RBIs. Quapaw beat Porter in the second game, 9-3. The Wildcats built a comfortable 5-1 lead after two innings, but the Pirates cut the lead to 5-3 with two runs in the third inning, before Quapaw put the game on ice with three runs in the fourth to up its advantage to 8-3. Durrett led Porter with two hits and an RBI.
WEBBERS FALLS TOURNAMENT — Porter (16-5) took the championship with an 8-0 win over Porum as Tyler Durrett struck out nine on the mound and gave up just one hit. The Pirates secured the win with five runs in the sixth inning led by Blake Cole who had three hits. Durrett added two hits and three RBIs while at the plate.
The Warner JV scored six runs in the fourth inning to defeat Webbers Falls, 7-2 in the Third Place game. Isaiah Terrell, Blaze Herriman and Elliot Kunkel accounted for Webbers Falls’ three hits with one each as the Warriors dropped to 6-7.
GUMBO CLASSIC INVITATIONAL AT DEWAR — Eufaula took second place, falling to tournament champion Dewar, 10-2. The Ironheads were down 7-0 before scoring their first run in the fourth inning. Hayden Robinson, Carson Luna and Draven Gragg collected one hit each to lead Eufaula (9-5).
SOCCER
HOLLAND HALL TOURNAMENT (B) — Uriel Sandoval and Rex Carr both scored a goal as Fort Gibson (5-4) took Fifth Place with a 2-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday. Simeon Adair and Zander Floyd collected an assist apiece.
HOLLAND HALL TOURNAMENT (G) — Edmond Memorial defeated Fort Gibson, 4-1 as Addi Alred scored the only goal for the Lady Tigers (6-3) off of the assist from Abbi Shaw.
Kam Walker finished the day with 15 saves.
SOUTHERN COAST CUP (G) — Muskogee split its two games on the day, beginning with a 5-0 loss to Cottage Hill Christian Academy. The Lady Roughers (5-4) then refocused to defeat Madison Academy, 5-2. Mia Gonzales had a hat trick as she scored three goals while Rayce Duncan and Azul Alvarado added a goal each.
