COLLEGE
BASEBALL
CONNORS STATE 9-10, DFW POST GRAD 0-0 — Starting pitcher Frangely Morel and his relief, Alex Springer combined to toss a one-hit shutout for Connors State in the first of a doubleheader. Rody Garcia led CSC with two hits and an RBI and Elijah Alexander added a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. It was the same story in the nightcap, though this time it was Griffin Almond who got the start on the hill and went two innings before turning things over to Chase Pair who took the win. Brady Cerkownyk had three hits in topping the batting lineup for Connors State (31-3), while Tyson Fourkiller, Alexander, Chase Hudson and Almond all collected two hits each and combined for six RBIs.
PREP
BASEBALL
SHOOTOUT AT THE FORT — Class 2A No. 2 Oktaha scored 12 runs in the third inning to defeat Skiatook 14-2. Tyler Allen, Hunter Dearman, Maddux Edwards and Braxton Casey all finished with two hits and combined for nine RBIs in leading Oktaha (8-1).
Oklahoma State commit Weston Rouse connected on a single to load the bases and Gannon Sherl promptly unloaded them with a first inning grand slam to give Fort Gibson (8-3) a 4-1 lead over Sperry, before the game was called due to lightning.
PORTER 13, TAHLEQUAH SEQUOYAH 8 — Mason Plunk’s RBI double in the bottom of the fourth inning erased an 8-7 deficit and gave Class A No. 16 Porter a 9-7 lead it did not give up. Tyler Durrett finished the day with a team high four RBIs for the Pirates (15-3) while Blake Cole went 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
WEBBERS FALLS AT OAKS — Canceled
VIAN AT MUSKOGEE — Rain out
OKAY AT BRAGGS — Rain out
SLOWPITCH
HULBERT 9, WARNER 4 — Hulbert broke a 3-3 tie and scored four runs in the fourth inning to go up 7-4 and beat Warner on Thursday. Kaylen Park and Karma Wadley both finished with two hits to lead Warner (1-2).
MUSKOGEE 12, OWASSO 4 — The Class 6A No. 11 Lady Roughers (10-4) went on a six run scoring spree in the fourth inning to pull ahead 10-4 and cruise to the win, despite only collecting four hits. Jaye Barnoski and Kambri Johnson registered three RBIs apiece while Gabbi Davis and Shay Grissom had two each.
EUFAULA 10, QUINTON 2 — Eufaula (4-4) had the hot bat as Kate Pippenger, Kambri Williams and Makayla Harjo all racked up three hits apiece. Pippenger had two RBIs and Harjo, who was the winning pitcher, had one. Avery Williams finished with three RBIs on two hits.
HASKELL TOURNAMENT — Class 4A No. 5 Oktaha opened the day with a 12-0 win over Memorial as Peyton Stewart and Madison Capps combined for a one-hit shutout in the circle. The Lady Tigers, who scored 11 runs in the first inning, was paced by Stewart who had two hits and an RBI. Oktaha followed up with a 13-3 win over Class 4A No. 19 Chelsea as Stewart was 3-for-3 with an RBI. Brynn Surmont added two hits. Mackenzie Eaves drove in five runs on three hits against Class 6A No. 11 Tahlequah, to give Oktaha (6-1) a 13-3 win.
Class 3A No. 9 Haskell shutout Crowder 13-0 behind the bats of RiLee Morgan and Linzy Kelly who both were 3-for-3 with three RBIs. The Lady Haymakers also got support from Cheyanna Morgan who finished with four RBIs on two hits. Josie Enkey had two hits also. Haskell then beat Class 6A No. 13 Bixby, 14-4 with Cheyanna Morgan’s three hit and six RBI performance. Enkey, also with three hits, added three RBIs. In a 13-1 loss to Class 6A No. 5 Jenks, Riley Westmoreland and Kelly accounted for Haskell’s two hits. Westmoreland also drove in the lone run. Haskell (12-5) defeated Fort Gibson 14-3 as RiLee Morgan and Kelley both had three hits and three RBIs apiece. Westmoreland also had three hits. For Fort Gibson, Graci Williams and Kaiah Austin had one hit each. Fort Gibson (5-4) lost to Tahlequah 6-5 in its first game of the day before rebounding to beat Chelsea, 14-3.
The tournament was unable to finish and was rained out the rest of the way.
SOCCER
HOLLAND HALL TOURNAMENT (B) — Atlas Potter had four saves as Fort Gibson (3-4) lost 1-0 to Woodward, in a game which was halted due to weather. The Tigers will resume tournament play against Victory Christian at 8 a.m. today.
HOLLAND HALL TOURNAMENT (G) — Fort Gibson beat Victory Christian 6-0 in the first round of the Tournament on Thursday. Holli Perry and Kenzie Snell had two goals each to lead the Lady Tigers (6-1) while Grace Gwin and Maggie Baker recorded the other two scores. FTG had 20 shots on goal for the game and will play Owasso today at 6:30 p.m. in the semi final.
REJOICE CHRISTIAN 3, PORTER 2 (G) — Natalie Perry-Hunter scored both goals in the loss for Porter (6-3, 2-1 District 3A-4).
FRIDAY PREP SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Okay at Porter, 4 p.m.
Muskogee at Sand Springs, 5 p.m.
McCurtain at Webbers Falls, 4 p.m.
Vian at Warner
SHOOTOUT AT THE FORT : At Fort Gibson: Oktaha vs. OCS, 12:30 p.m.; Fort Gibson vs. Oktaha, 3 p.m.; Skiatook vs. Fort Gibson, 5:30 p.m.; At Hilldale: Hilldale vs. Berryhill, 12:30 p.m.; Verdigris vs. Hilldale, 3 p.m.
UNDER ARMOUR CLASSIC AT BEGGS : Holland Hall-Morris loser vs. Preston-Holdenville loser, 11 a.m.; Beggs-Checotah loser vs. Kellyville-Depew loser, 1:30 p.m.; Holland Hall-Morris winner vs. Preston-Holdenville winner, 4 p.m.; Beggs-Checotah winner vs. Kellyville-Depew winner, 6:30 p.m.
GUMBO CLASSIC DEWAR INVITATIONAL : Weleetka-Henryetta loser vs. Asher-Allen loser, 10 a.m.; winner vs. Central Sallisaw/Wetumka/Dewar, 12 p.m.; Dewar-Central Sallisaw/Wetumka vs. Gore-Regent Prep loser, 12 p.m.; winner vs. Weleetka/Henryetta/Eufaula, 8 p.m.; Asher-Allen winner vs. Dewar/Central Sallisaw/ Wetumka, 2 p.m.; Gore-Regent Prep winner vs. Weleetka/Henryetta/Eufaula, 4 p.m.
SLOWPITCH
Heartland Conference Festival at Preston: Kellyville vs Eufaula, 11:30 a.m.; Beggs vs. Eufaula, 2:30 p.m.; Preston vs. Eufaula, 4 p.m.
Checotah at Dewar Tournament
SOCCER
Hilldale at Cascia Hall, 5/ 7 p.m.
Southern Coast Cup (G): Muskogee vs. Prattville, 4 p.m.
Holland Hall Tournament: (B) Fort Gibson vs. Owasso, 6:30 p.m.; (G) Fort Gibson vs. Victory Christian, 8 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.