COLLEGE BASEBALL
CROWDER COLLEGE 12, CONNORS STATE 3 — Crowder College was in control from the start, scoring five runs in the first inning enroute to an 11-1 lead after the sixth. Connors State (33-4) was led by Rody Garcia who was 3-for-5 with two RBIs while Brady Cerkownyk, Blake Simpson, Andres Matias and Tanner Almond all collected two hits apiece.
PREP
BASEBALL
CANADIAN 11, WEBBERS FALLS 1 — Webbers Falls scored its only run in the fourth inning as it trailed 11-0. Maddux Shelby scored the Warriors’ run on a passed ball as Isaiah Terrell had the only hit for Webbers Falls (7-8).
OKTAHA 9, WARNER 7 — In a Class 2A Top 20 match up, Hunter Dearman had the hot bat for No. 2 Oktaha (11-2) as he finished the day with five RBIs on two hits. He homered in the first inning and followed that up with a single in the second. Maddux Edwards and Darren Ledford also had two hits apiece. Caden Thompson had a similar performance for Warner (8-4) as he also drove in five runs on the day and finished with two hits.
HASKELL 4, DEWAR 0 — Brannon Westmoreland struckout 14 and allowed just one hit as he picked up the win on the mound for Haskell over No. 6 Dewar. Lucas King got the Haymakers (7-2) started fast with a first inning home run. Westmoreland and Brady Neal finished with two hits apiece.
PORTER 15, OKAY 2 — Porter scored 11 runs in the fourth inning to clinch the win over Okay (1-5). Jaxon Smith led the Pirates (18-5) with three hits and four RBIs while Tyler Durrett added two hits and two RBIs. Chase Clark had one of Okay’s two hits.
EUFAULA 16, CHECOTAH 4 — Eufaula’s eight runs in the fourth inning helped the Ironheads to a district win over rival Checotah. Brett Pippenger led Eufaula (11-5, 9-1 3A-7) with three hits and three RBIs while Luke Adcock, Jaxson Lange and Hayden Robinson added two hits each. Draven Gragg had four RBIs. Checotah (0-13, 0-6) was highlighted by Lane Elliot who finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
STIGLER 10, FORT GIBSON 8 — Fort Gibson dropped to 13-4 overall and 7-1 in District 4A-8.
SLOWPITCH
OKTAHA 8, HOWE 0 — In a battle of Class 4A powers, Peyton Stewart tossed a two-hit shutout as the No. 3 Lady Tigers defeated Howe. Peyton Bryan led Oktaha (8-1) at the plate as she brought in five runs on three hits.
MUSKOGEE THREE-WAY — Muskogee set the stage early and took a 7-1 win over Owasso in the first game. The Lady Roughers scored five runs in the second inning as Lariah Stewart, Feather Johnson, Jaliyah Simmons, Peyton Jackson, and Kambri Johnson all had one hit to lead Muskogee. The Lady Roughers snatched the lead late in the game in a 14-6 victory over Bixby. The game was tied at six in the bottom of the fifth when Stewart drew a walk, scoring one run. Kambri Johnson led Muskogee (12-5) by driving in four runs as she was 3-for-4 at the plate.
EUFAULA 11, HARTSHORNE 2 — Eufaula broke a 2-2 tie and scored six runs in the second inning to pull away for the win. Avery Williams led the Lady Ironheads (10-4) with three hits and three RBIs while Shyanne Madewell added two hits.
JENKS FESTIVAL — Class 3A No. 9 Haskell split its games, losing to 6A No. 3 Southmoore, 13-3 and winning against Class 3A opponent Fairland, 9-8. On the day, Lynzi Kelly was a combined 4-for-6 to lead the Lady Haymakers (14-6).
GORE 4, ROLAND 3 — With Gore trailing 3-2 in the fifth inning, Natalie Casteel doubled to bring in two runs to give the Lady Pirates (5-4) the win. Casteel, Cady Shoemake and Kynley Webb all collected two hits.
WARNER 14, OKAY 6 — Alexis Fowler powered Warner (5-2) with four hits and two RBIs as the Lady Eagles took down Okay (0-7). Skyler Lusk also had four hits while Kaylen Park, with three RBIs, and Kenadie Teague collected three hits each.
SOCCER
FORT GIBSON 5, STILWELL 0 (B) — Rex Carr carried Fort Gibson with four goals on the night as the Tigers improved to 6-4 overall and 2-0 in District 4A-4.
FORT GIBSON 5, STILWELL 0 (G) — Grace Gwin, Kenzie Snell, Grace Parker, Addi Alred and Savannah Bebo all finished with one goal in Fort Gibson’s District 4A-4 win. Kam Walker had two saves as the Lady Tigers (7-3, 2-0) registered 39 shots on goal while Stilwell had two.
PORTER 4, KEYS 0 (G) — Lauren Lindell and Natalie Perry-Hunter had two goals apiece as Porter (7-3, 3-1 3A-4) got a district win over Keys.
OOLOGAH 5, WAGONER 2 (G) — Wagoner lost a heartbreaker to Oologah as with nine minutes remaining the game was tied at 2-2, but the Lady Bulldogs (4-4, 0-1) gave up three goals and dropped its District 4A-3 opener. Alyssa Langston and Brooklyn Cox had a goal each while Beth Moore had 23 saves.
OWASSO 6, MUSKOGEE 1 (G) — Sahra Khajavi had the lone goal for Muskogee (4-3, 1-1) in its District 6A-4 loss.
THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Porter at Adair, 4:30 p.m.
Eufaula at Vian, 4:30 p.m.
Checotah at Hulbert, 4:40 p.m.
Wagoner at Fort Gibson, 5 p.m.
Hilldale at Sallisaw, 5 p.m.
Keys at Oktaha, 4:30 p.m.
Braggs at Okay, 4 p.m.
Wilburton Tournament: Warner vs. Allen, 12 p.m.
Mickey Mantle Classic: Haskell vs. Grove, 5 p.m.
Riverside Conference Tournament: At Gore: Gore vs. Arkoma, 10 a.m.; Okay vs. McCurtain, 12 p.m.; Gore-Arkoma loser vs. Okay-McCurtain loser, 2 p.m.; Gore-Arkoma winner vs. Okay-McCurtain winner, 4 p.m.; At Porum: Porum vs. Gans, 10 a.m.; Webbers Falls vs. Keota, 12 p.m.; Webbers Falls-Keota loser vs. Porum-Gans loser, 2 p.m.; Webbers Falls-Keota winner vs. Porum-Gans winner, 4 p.m.
Oologah Festival: Muskogee vs. NOAH, 12 p.m.; vs. Sunrise Christian, 2:30 p.m.
SLOWPITCH
Hulbert at Okay, 5 p.m.
Preston at Porum , 4:30 p.m.
Sallisaw/Panama at Gore , 3:30 p.m./5:30 p.m.
Oktaha, Eufaula at Checotah Tournament
Crowder/Bixby at Haskell, 4:30 p.m.
Webbers Falls at McCurtain, 4 p.m.
Muskogee at Tulsa Union/Pryor, 6:15 p.m./7:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Hilldale at Stilwell, 6/ 8 p.m.
Victory at Porter, 6 p.m. (girls only)
Fort Gibson at Poteau, 5:30 / 7:30 p.m.
McLain at Wagoner, 5:30 / 7:30 p.m.
