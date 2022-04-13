BASEBALL

 College glance

Thursday’s Games

Rogers St. at NSU, 3 p.m.

Pacific at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

NSU at Rogers St., 3 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at W. Virginia, 5:30 p.m.

Lamar at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rogers St. at NSU, 2 p.m.

Pacific at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at W. VIrginia, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at W. Virginia, noon

Prep glance

Thursday’s Games

Tiger-Zebra Shootout at Pryor: Fort Gibson vs. Grove, 11 a.m. Fort Gibson vs. Shawnee, 1:30 p.m.; At Claremore: Hilldale vs. Sapulpa, 11 a.m.

Oktaha at Spartan-Tiger Turf War vs. Bixby, 7 p.m.

Caney Valley at Porter, 4:30 p.m.; McAlester at Muskogee, 5 p.m.

Wagoner at Catoosa, 5 p.m.

Preston Tournament: Warner vs. Morris, 10:30 a.m.; Gore vs. Kellyville, 12:45 p.m., Haskell vs. Liberty, 5 p.m.

Webbers Falls at Keota, 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oktaha at Bixby-BA Turf War

Tiger-Zebra Shootout, at Pryor: Noble vs. Fort Gibson, 10 a.m.; At Claremore, Hilldale vs. Collinsville, 1:30 p.m.; Hilldale vs. Claremore, 6:30 p.m.

Eufaula at Spartan/Tiger War Festival vs. Tulsa Washington, noon; Edmond Memorial,2 p.m.

Inola at Wagoner, 5 p.m.

Fairland Tournament: Porter vs. Afton, 1 p.m. Porter vs. Fairland, 3 p.m. 

Quinton at Porum, 4 p.m.

Webbers Falls at Quinton, 4 p.m.

Warner, Haskell, Gore at Preston Tournament

 SOCCER

Prep glance

Thursday’s Games

Pryor at Fort Gibson, 5:30/7:30 p.m. 

Wagoner at Skiatook, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

T. Washington at Muskogee, 6/8 p.m.

Regent Prep at Hilldale, 5:30/7:30 p.m. postponed to 26th

SOFTBALL

College glance

Thursday’s Games

Kansas at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m. (ESPN Plus)

Oklahoma at Texas, 6 p.m.

Northern-Enid at Connors (2), 2 p.m.

Bacone at SW Christian (2), 1 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma at Texas, 6 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m.

NSU at UCO (2), 2 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

NSU at Newman (2), noon

Kansas at Oklahoma St., noon

Oklahoma at Texas, 1 p.m.

Prep glance

Thursday’s Games

Muskogee, Fort Gibson at Tahlequah, 4:30 p.m. 

Sequoyah, Webbers Falls at Oktaha, 3 p.m.

Haskell at Dale Festival

Beggs at Checotah, 5:30 p.m.

Eufaula with Roland at Gore, 4 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Gans at Gore, 2 p.m.

Fort Gibson at Stilwell (2), 4 p.m.

