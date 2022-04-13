BASEBALL
College glance
Thursday’s Games
Rogers St. at NSU, 3 p.m.
Pacific at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
NSU at Rogers St., 3 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at W. Virginia, 5:30 p.m.
Lamar at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Rogers St. at NSU, 2 p.m.
Pacific at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at W. VIrginia, 3 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Oklahoma St. at W. Virginia, noon
Prep glance
Thursday’s Games
Tiger-Zebra Shootout at Pryor: Fort Gibson vs. Grove, 11 a.m. Fort Gibson vs. Shawnee, 1:30 p.m.; At Claremore: Hilldale vs. Sapulpa, 11 a.m.
Oktaha at Spartan-Tiger Turf War vs. Bixby, 7 p.m.
Caney Valley at Porter, 4:30 p.m.; McAlester at Muskogee, 5 p.m.
Wagoner at Catoosa, 5 p.m.
Preston Tournament: Warner vs. Morris, 10:30 a.m.; Gore vs. Kellyville, 12:45 p.m., Haskell vs. Liberty, 5 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Keota, 6 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Oktaha at Bixby-BA Turf War
Tiger-Zebra Shootout, at Pryor: Noble vs. Fort Gibson, 10 a.m.; At Claremore, Hilldale vs. Collinsville, 1:30 p.m.; Hilldale vs. Claremore, 6:30 p.m.
Eufaula at Spartan/Tiger War Festival vs. Tulsa Washington, noon; Edmond Memorial,2 p.m.
Inola at Wagoner, 5 p.m.
Fairland Tournament: Porter vs. Afton, 1 p.m. Porter vs. Fairland, 3 p.m.
Quinton at Porum, 4 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Quinton, 4 p.m.
Warner, Haskell, Gore at Preston Tournament
SOCCER
Prep glance
Thursday’s Games
Pryor at Fort Gibson, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Wagoner at Skiatook, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
T. Washington at Muskogee, 6/8 p.m.
Regent Prep at Hilldale, 5:30/7:30 p.m. postponed to 26th
SOFTBALL
College glance
Thursday’s Games
Kansas at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m. (ESPN Plus)
Oklahoma at Texas, 6 p.m.
Northern-Enid at Connors (2), 2 p.m.
Bacone at SW Christian (2), 1 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Oklahoma at Texas, 6 p.m.
Kansas at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m.
NSU at UCO (2), 2 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
NSU at Newman (2), noon
Kansas at Oklahoma St., noon
Oklahoma at Texas, 1 p.m.
Prep glance
Thursday’s Games
Muskogee, Fort Gibson at Tahlequah, 4:30 p.m.
Sequoyah, Webbers Falls at Oktaha, 3 p.m.
Haskell at Dale Festival
Beggs at Checotah, 5:30 p.m.
Eufaula with Roland at Gore, 4 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Gans at Gore, 2 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Stilwell (2), 4 p.m.
