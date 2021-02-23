Connors swept a two-day homestand Tuesday with 11-0 and 7-1 wins over Southern Nazarene.
Aaron Hosack and Michael Davis combined on a two-hit shutout over five innings in the opener. Hosak went four and gave up one hit, striking out six. Tyson Fourkiller drove in three runs, two on a double in a seven-run fourth, and Jonathan Pena was 2-for-3, the lone multi-hitsman.
Down 1-0 in the sixth in the second game, Pena’s pinch-hit two-run home run started a seven-run rally. Caleb Burchfield and Landon McAllister combined on a two-hitter, each surrendering one. Burchfield struck out seven over four innings and McAllister five over three. Vian product Kaleb Glass was 3-for-4 and drove in a pair. Nollan Koon had a two-run triple.
Connors (4-1) is at Carl Albert on Thursday.
Softball
CONNORS SPLITS — Makenna Murdock homered twice in four trips, the second starting a three-run rally in the sixth of a 5-3 win over Carl Albert on Tuesday. She along with Kayla Whisenhunt, Shyann Shipman and Kiersten Clark all had two hits.
Murdock also homered in a 10-4 loss in game two. She was 3-for-4 on the day. Connors (2-3-1)
