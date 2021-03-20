NEO 4-8, CONNORS 3-13 — Jonathan Pena’s grand slam highlighted an eight-run third for the Cowboys (16-8) and led to a split of a doubleheader Saturday at Miami. It was Pena’s only hit in the contest. Connors led 13-0 through 3 1/2 before NEO scored eight unanswered over the final six innings. Reed Wilbanks was 3-for-3. Landon McAllister, one of four Connors pitchers, worked five innings, giving up three hits and striking out six for the win.
NEO jumped out to a 4-1 lead through three and fell short in closing, leaving four on for the game. Nollan Koon and Tyson Fourkiller were both 2-for-3. Brennan Berdon gave up seven hits and four walks over six innings.
