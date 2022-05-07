Connors jumped out to a 10-3 lead through 2 1/2 innings, then had to hold on for dear life in a 13-12 win over Seminole State on Friday.
It was a makeup game from Thursday’s rainout.
The two play a doubleheader at Connors today at 1 p.m. to end the regular season.
Tyson Fourkiller had two two-run doubles in helping the Cowboys out to the fast start. He was 2-for-5 as was Andres Matias, who drove in two runs.
Connors (40-12) also received 10 passes via walks.
Aaron Hosack won after scattering 12 hits over six innings, but striking out seven.
Friday’s Games
Connors St. 13, Seminole St. 12
TCU 9, Oklahoma 7
Oklahoma St. 4, SE Missouri 0
Saturday’s Games
Seminole at Connors (2), 1 p.m.
MIAA Tournament: Rogers St. at NSU, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma at TCU, 2 p.m. (ESPN Plus)
SE Missouri at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Oklahoma at TCU, 1 p.m. (ESPN Plus)
SE Missouri at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m.
MIAA Tourney: Rogers St. at NSU, 1 p.m.
