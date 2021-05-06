Baseball: Connors State 21, Seminole 17
Connors pounded out 22 hits in a 21-17 barnburner baseball win at Seminole on Thursday.
Carson Foreman had two home runs and Grant Randall and Reid Stockman each had one. The Cowboys had 12 extra-base hits. Randall was 4-for-7 and drove in two runs. Stockman had five RBIs in a 2-for-6 game. Every Cowboy had at least two hits.
Connors trailed 7-4 after one and used a six-run fourth to take the lead for good at 12-7.
The Cowboys (34-16, 14-11) play a doubleheader at home against Seminole (30-14, 17-8) on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.
NSU qualifies for NCAA golf'
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Anxiety is the feeling NSU women’s golf had for over an hour Wednesday at the NCAA Central Regional. A round of 307 was just enough by a razor-thin one-stroke advantage to advance to the NCAA National Championships for the 10th time in program history.
The RiverHawks at one point in the round were 14 strokes back of the cutline; they finished the day with a 2-under in the final four pins. Henderson State, who started the day in second, faltered on the back nine and allowed NSU to take the final transfer spot. Birdies on the 18th-pin by Aitana Hernandez and Yasmin Hang was the difference between going home or advancing.
Central Missouri played with NSU and finished with a matching 307 score. The Jennies had an even score as a team on the final pin and missed out on having their team advance, tying with Henderson State for fourth place.
For the third straight round, a different RiverHawk led the team. Nina Lee carded a 76 and finished with a 240 (86-78-77) tied for 27th place. Three of her teammates each shot a 77 in the final round.
Kaylee Petersen was the highest finishing NSU player with a 235 (82-74-79) and was tied for 16th overall. Hang finished a stroke back of Petersen and was tied for 19th place. Hernandez was tied for 21st place, carding a 237 (78-82-77).
Kelly Swanson scored a 238 (78-83-77) and was tied for 23rd place overall.
Northeastern State shot a 936 as a team with their best round coming in on Wednesday.
Arkansas Tech won the regional with a 919 score (307-314-298) and beat Rogers State by five shots. Both teams will advance with NSU to the NCAA National Championship, which will be at the TPC Michigan in Detroit on May 11-15.
Individuals advancing are Missouri Western's Allycia Gan, Henderson State's Allie Bianchi, and UCM's Rosie Klausner.
