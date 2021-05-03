College roundup
Softball
CONNORS 7-4, RICH MOUNTAIN 1-6 — Makenna Murdock hit a three-run home run to highlight a game one win. She was 2-for-3. Shaynn Shipman was 2-for-4. Katie Medlin allowed two hits and struck out nine. Shipman along with Kyzia Whisenhunt ahd two hits apiece in the second game. Connors is 14-28 and 9-19.
Golf
NSU WOMEN FOURTH IN REGIONALS — Freshman Yasmin Hang is tied for fourth with a two-over par 74 at the NCAA Division II Central Regional after one round. Northeastern State Women’s Golf is tied for fifth with a 312.
The RiverHawks are 24 over par and are five strokes off the cut line to qualify for the NCAA championship. The top three teams at the three-round regional advance to the championship in Michigan.
Aitana Hernandez and Kelly Swanson are four strokes behind Hang and each carded a six-over 78 to tie for 19th. Swanson bounced back from two early double bogeys with two birdies.
Kaylee Petersen shot an 82 and Nina Lee an 86.
—Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.