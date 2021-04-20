SOFTBALL: OU FALLS FROM UNBEATEN WITH SPLIT – Jaiden Fields singled home the winning run in the ninth as Georgia (28-12) handed OU softball its first loss in 40 games, 7-6. OU won the second game 12-3, getting four RBIs each from Mackenzie Donahoo and Jayda Coleman. Kenzie Hansen and Jocelyn Alo had three hits each. OU is now 33-1.
BASEBALL: OSU 28, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 0 — Max Hewitt was 3-for-4 with seven RBIs to lead OSU (22-10). Muskogee grad Tony Horn took the loss for UAPB although he only gave up two unearned runs and no hits in an inning. A 12-run second was the most damaging. C.J. Varela went five innings, allowing two hits for the Cowboys.
GOLF: NSU SIXTH — The NSU men were sixth in the MIAA golf tournament that finished Tuesday. The RiverHawks shot 930. Brayden Strickland was NSU’s top individual,, 13th, with 229 over 54 holes. Central Missouri won with an 874. Rogers State’s Luke Palmowski shot 211 to win top honors.
GOLF: OSU WOMEN WIN BIG 12 -- Oklahoma State shot a three-round 830 to win by 16 strokes over Texas Tech. Oklahoma was fourth at 848. Maja Stark shot 12-under 204 and lost by two shots to Gala Dumez of Texas Tech. Hannah Screen of OU tied for fourth at 8-under.
The Cowgirls set new Big 12 Championship team records for lowest 18-hole score with a 270, lowest 36-hole score with a 549 and shattered the 54-hole record by 26 strokes.
