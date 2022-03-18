Baseball
OSU 11, SETON HALL 1 — Justin Campbell struck out 10 over six innings, yielding five hits. Connors State ex David Mendham drove in four runs in a 2-for-4 game. Jake Thompson had two hits and three RBIs. Marcus Brown had two RBIs.
NSU 11, PITT STATE 8 — C.D. White had a 4-for-5 game at the plate with four RBIs. His two-run double to right-center gave the RiverHawks (16-8, 6-5 MIAA) a lead they would never relinquish in a four-run sixth. Blake Freeman had a pair of hits and three RBIs. He homered along with White going back-to-back in the third inning.
NEW ORLEANS 10, OU 7 (12) — The Sooners (11-6) gave up four in the ninth and Diego Muniz was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings, then gave up three in the 12th.
Softball
CONNORS 4-5, SOUTHWESTERN 2-6 — Madison Kahn singled in a run after Gracie Eggleston’s solo home run in a two-run fifth in game one. Kaylee Johnson also hit a solo home run. Mackenzie Bechtold allowed five hits over seven innings. The second game was lost with a run in the ninth off Caitlyn Collier, who struck out eight over nine complete. Shaelynn Bledsoe was 3-for-5. With the split, Connors is 12-14.
OKLAHOMA STATE SWEEPS — Miranda Elish tossed her second no-hitter in an 8-0 win over Wichita State, and Kelly Maxwell (8-0) struck out 12 and Julia Cottrill homered twice for OSU (19-6) in a 9-0 win over Kansas City.
OKLAHOMA SWEEPS IN OKC — At USA Hall of Fame Stadium, the Sooners moved to 22-0, beating Sam Houston 10-1 as Alyssa Brito homered twice, and Indiana 15-1 as Jocelyn Alo and Lynnsie Elam both homered.
—Staff
BASEBALL
Thursday’s Games
Connors St. 13, NEO 4
Oklahoma St. 10, Seton Hall 3
Friday’s Games
Oklahoma St., 11, Seton Hall 1
New Orleans 10, Oklahoma 7 (12)
NSU 11, Pitt State 8
Saturday’s Games
Seton Hall at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m.
NEO at Connors (2), 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
Pitt St. at NSU, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Seton Hall at Oklahoma St., noon
New Orleans at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
Pitt St. at NSU, noon
SOFTBALL
Friday’s Games
Connors 4-5, Southwestern Community 2-6
Oklahoma St. 8, Wichita State 0
Oklahoma St. 9, Kansas City 0
Oklahoma 10, Sam Houston 1
Oklahoma 15, Indiana 1
Saturday’s Games
Northern-Tonkawa at Connors (2), 1 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. San Diego, 1 p.m., at Oklahoma City
Oklahoma vs. Houston, 6:30 p.m., at Oklahoma City
Kansas City at Oklahoma St., 2:30 p.m.
Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 5 p.m.
NSU vs. Augustana, 10 a.m. and St. Cloud St., 2 p.m. at Warrensburg, Mo.
Sunday’’s Games
NSU vs. St. Cloud St., 10 a.m. and Augustana, 2 p.m., at Warrensburg, Mo.
Oklahoma vs. Iowa, 11:30 a.m., at Oklahoma CIty
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.