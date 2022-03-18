Baseball

OSU 11, SETON HALL 1 — Justin Campbell struck out 10 over six innings, yielding five hits. Connors State ex David Mendham drove in four runs in a  2-for-4 game. Jake Thompson had two hits and three RBIs. Marcus Brown had two RBIs.

NSU 11, PITT STATE 8 — C.D. White had a 4-for-5 game at the plate with four RBIs.  His two-run double to right-center gave the RiverHawks (16-8, 6-5 MIAA) a lead they would never relinquish in a four-run sixth. Blake Freeman had a pair of hits and three RBIs. He homered along with White going back-to-back in the third inning. 

NEW ORLEANS 10, OU 7 (12) — The Sooners (11-6) gave up four in the ninth and Diego Muniz was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings, then gave up three in the 12th.

Softball

CONNORS 4-5, SOUTHWESTERN 2-6 — Madison Kahn singled in a run after Gracie Eggleston’s solo home run in a two-run fifth in game one. Kaylee Johnson also hit a solo home run. Mackenzie Bechtold allowed five hits over seven innings. The second game was lost with a run in the ninth off Caitlyn Collier, who struck out eight over nine complete. Shaelynn Bledsoe was 3-for-5. With the split, Connors is 12-14.

OKLAHOMA STATE SWEEPS — Miranda Elish tossed her second no-hitter in an 8-0 win over Wichita State, and Kelly Maxwell (8-0) struck out 12 and Julia Cottrill homered twice for OSU (19-6) in a 9-0 win over Kansas City. 

OKLAHOMA SWEEPS IN OKC — At USA Hall of Fame Stadium, the Sooners moved to 22-0, beating Sam Houston 10-1 as Alyssa Brito homered twice, and Indiana 15-1 as Jocelyn Alo and Lynnsie Elam both homered.

BASEBALL

Thursday’s Games

Connors St. 13, NEO 4

Oklahoma St. 10, Seton Hall 3

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma St., 11, Seton Hall 1

New Orleans 10, Oklahoma 7 (12)

NSU 11, Pitt State 8

Saturday’s Games

Seton Hall at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m.

NEO at Connors (2), 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Pitt St. at NSU, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seton Hall at Oklahoma St., noon

New Orleans at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Pitt St. at NSU, noon

 

SOFTBALL

Friday’s Games

Connors 4-5, Southwestern Community 2-6

Oklahoma St. 8, Wichita State 0

Oklahoma St. 9, Kansas City 0

Oklahoma 10, Sam Houston 1

Oklahoma 15, Indiana 1

Saturday’s Games

Northern-Tonkawa at Connors (2), 1 p.m. 

Oklahoma vs. San Diego, 1 p.m., at Oklahoma City

Oklahoma vs. Houston, 6:30 p.m., at Oklahoma City

Kansas City at Oklahoma St., 2:30 p.m.

Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 5 p.m.

NSU vs. Augustana, 10 a.m. and  St. Cloud St., 2 p.m. at Warrensburg, Mo.

Sunday’’s Games

NSU vs. St. Cloud St., 10 a.m. and Augustana, 2 p.m., at Warrensburg, Mo.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa, 11:30 a.m., at Oklahoma CIty

