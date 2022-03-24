Baseball
CONNORS STATE 5, ROSE STATE 4 — The Cowboys (19-5) held off Rose’s rally at three runs in the seventh after their own four-run seventh made it a 5-1 game, highlighted by a two-run double by Grant Randall. Andres Matias hit a solo home run to lead off the second. He along with Jake Williams had two hits apiece. Aaron Hosack struck out eight while scattering eight hits in 6 1/3 innings, while Landon McAllister threw 2 2/3 shutout innings, striking out four. Connors will take on Rose in two games at home Saturday.
Softball
NEO 6-14, CONNORS STATE 4-13 — A three-run walkoff home run fated the Cowgirls (13-16) in game one where Madison Kahn and Shaelynn Bledsoe both had two hits. NEO rallied in game two with three runs in the bottom of the seventh to win. Kaylee Johnson was 4-for-4 for the Cowgirls. Gracie Britten of Oktaha had two RBIs in a two-hit game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.