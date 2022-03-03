Baseball
EASTERN 13, CONNORS STATE 4 — Eastern plated seven runs in the seventh and distanced themselves from the Cowboys, who managed 11 hits but stranded 10 baserunners. Tyson Fourkiller, Andres Matias and Rody Garcia each had two hits. Eastern batters pounded out 16 hits against six Cowboys pitchers with Aaron Hosack working five innings and taking the loss.
CENTRAL MISSOURI 11, NSU 6 — NSU (13-4, 3-1) got a fifth home run this season by Matt Kaiser, who drove in a pair of runs, but NSU, which led 2-0 in the early going, suffered their first loss in MIAA play.
Softball
CONNORS 8-8, EASTERN 7-3 — Jaci Armond’s walkoff single won game one. She and Oktaha grad Gracie Britten were 2-for-4, Britten with a double and triple. Gore grad Skye Brooksher was 2-for-4. Jewel Caudle was 2-for-5. In game two, Caudle was 3-for-4 and Brooksher, Shaelynn Bledsoe and Gracie Eggleston all had two hits. Connors is 6-8.
NSU 4-5, SOUTHWEST BAPTIST 1-6 — Chloe Bohuslavicky had a three-run home run in the first for NSU (10-7) to salvage a split of the doubleheader.
—Staff
