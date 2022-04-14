College baseball
CONNORS 10-6, OKLA CHRISTIAN 1-3 — The Cowboys, now 27-10, had 13 hits in game one with Austin Scritchfield and Rody Garcia going yard, both solo shots. Garcia along with Reed Willbanks, Andres Mattias and Jake Williams all had two hits. Aaron Hosack struck out 12 over six innings, allowing three of OCU’s four hits.
In game two, Mattias had a three-run home run and tripled in a 3-for-4, three-RBI game. Tyson Fourkiller was 2-for-4. Luke Rolland worked 4 1/3 innings, giving up four hits while striking out eight. Luke Davenport fanned five in a two-hit relief effort.
NSU 9, ROGERS STATE 8 — NSU (27-12, 16-9 MIAA) won its ninth consecutive game. Brayden Rodden and Matt Kaiser hit went back-to-back, finding the porch in right field to tie the game in the sixth. One inning later, C.D. White scored the go-ahead run on a single up the middle, and Tucker Dunlap added two runs on a ground ball that found its way to center field to plate a pair.
Connors 10-11 NORTHERN ENID 3-1 — Jaci Armond was 3-for-4 and Gracie Britten, Madison Kahn, Kaylee Johnson and Karley Fewel all drove in two runs. Caitlyn Collier struck out seven over 5 1/3 innings. Jewell Caudle’s six RBIs led the way in game two. Britten, Armond and Gracie Eggleston each had two hits.
Others:
BASEBALL
Oklahoma 7, Pacific 3
SOFTBALL
Oklahoma St. 9, Kansas 4
Oklahoma 3, Texas 0
