Baseball
OKLAHOMA BAPTIST 4, NSU 2 — Collin Klingensmith drove in both runs for NSU in a midweek loss. NSU had three hits. Blaze Brothers had two and pushed his reached base streak to 26.
OSU GAME RAINED OUT —Oklahoma State’s game against Oral Roberts tonight at O’Brate Stadium has been deemed a Halted Contest that will not be resumed or completed at a later date. The teams were tied at 1 in the fifth.
OU RAINED OUT — The Sooners’ game with Texas Southern was postponed and will be part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Wednesday starting at 11 a.m. with the finale following approximately 30 minutes afterward.
Softball
CONNORS 15-12, WESTERN 4-14 — Kyzia Whisenhunt’s grand slam keyed Connors in game one. Katie Medlin, Madison Hedge and Lilly White also homered. Western scored three in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with a split. Kiersten Clark and Shyann Shipman had three hits each for the Cowgirls (10-17).
