COLLEGE ROUNDUP
BASEBALL:
NSU 9, SOUTHEASTERN 3 — Northeastern State used a five-run seventh in the RiverHawks’ home opener Tuesday afternoon.
Brock Reller knocked in a one-out triple to get the action going. C.D. White singled to center for the go-ahead run to open the flood gates. Blake Freeman had an RBI single, and Collin Klingensmith doubled in a pair as part of the scoring outburst.
White added one more run for NSU (6-2) in the eighth, scoring Brayden Rodden in from second. Matt Kaiser had a two-run home run in the third. Davin Pollard struck out five and went 4 1/3 innings/ Kender Carroll (1-0) earned the win in relief.
BASKETBALL:
BACONE 87, COLLEGE OF OZARKS 86 — Oktaha grad Dean Austin’s jumper with 16 seconds left in overtime stood up as the Warriors closed their season with a win on the road. Austin finished with a game-high 26 points and was one of four Warriors (3-24) in double figures. Derek Factor had 16, Ruben Little Head 13, Taurice Grant 12 and Malik Norfleet with 11.
COLLEGE OF OZARKS 86, BACONE 37 (W) — Bacone finished at 1-24. Madison Slinkey had 8 points to lead the team.
