BASEBALL
Monday’s Games
Connors 6-14, TCS Post Grad 3-2
Tuesday’s Games
NSU 11, Southwestern 10
Oklahoma St. 5, Oklahoma 4
Wednesday’s Games
None scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Seminole St. at Connors, 6 p.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m.
COWBOYS WIN IN NINTH OVER OU
Caeden Trenkle’s bases-loaded single off Oklahoma reliever Luke Taggart drove in Dylan Gardner with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and lifted 11th-ranked Oklahoma State to a 5-4 non-conference win over Oklahoma in the first-ever Bedlam Series game at O’Brate Stadium.
The win was the 300th of OSU head coach Josh Holliday’s career, and he is now 24-7 against the Sooners in nine seasons at the helm of his alma mater’s program. The Cowboys (16-6) tied it at 4 in the fifth on Max Hewitt’s RBI single.
Hewitt (2-for-4, three RBIs) was the lone OSU multi-hit batsman. The Sooners outhit the Cowboys 9-5. Tanner Tredaway, Diego Muniz and Brandon Zaragoza were all 2-for-4 for OU (13-11).
Brett Standlee (3-0) got the win in relief. He was OSU’s seventh pitcher, getting one out in the ninth on a fly out with two on.
BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Games
MEN
Connors at Murray St., 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN
Connors at Murray St., 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Tuesday’s Games
Rose State 4-8, Connors 1-0
Southwestern Christian 5-3, Bacone 3-11
Thursday’s Games
Bacone at Cotley (Mo.), 1 p.m. (2)
Connors at Arkansas-Rich Mountain, 2 p.m. (2)
Kansas at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.
Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m.
