BASEBALL

Monday’s Games

Connors 6-14, TCS Post Grad 3-2

Tuesday’s Games

NSU 11, Southwestern 10

Oklahoma St. 5, Oklahoma 4

Wednesday’s Games

None scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Seminole St. at Connors, 6 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m.

 

COWBOYS WIN IN NINTH OVER OU

Caeden Trenkle’s bases-loaded single off Oklahoma reliever Luke Taggart drove in Dylan Gardner  with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and lifted 11th-ranked Oklahoma State to a 5-4 non-conference win over Oklahoma in the first-ever Bedlam Series game at O’Brate Stadium.

 The win was the 300th of OSU head coach Josh Holliday’s career, and he is now 24-7 against the Sooners in nine seasons at the helm of his alma mater’s program. The Cowboys (16-6) tied it at 4 in the fifth on Max Hewitt’s RBI single.

Hewitt (2-for-4, three RBIs) was the lone OSU multi-hit batsman. The Sooners outhit the Cowboys 9-5. Tanner Tredaway, Diego Muniz and Brandon Zaragoza were all 2-for-4 for OU (13-11).

Brett Standlee (3-0) got the win in relief. He was OSU’s seventh pitcher, getting one out in the ninth on a fly out with two on.

 

BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Games

MEN

Connors  at Murray St., 7:30 p.m.

WOMEN

Connors at Murray St., 5:30 p.m.

 

  

SOFTBALL

Tuesday’s Games

Rose State  4-8,  Connors 1-0

Southwestern Christian 5-3, Bacone 3-11

Thursday’s Games

Bacone at Cotley (Mo.), 1 p.m. (2)

Connors at Arkansas-Rich Mountain, 2 p.m. (2)

Kansas at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m.

