Men
ORAL ROBERTS 80, N.DAKOTA 76 -- Max Abmas scored 19 points as Oral Roberts narrowly beat North Dakota 80-76 on Thursday night.
DeShang Weaver and Kareem Thompson added 15 points each for the Golden Eagles. Thompson also had 11 rebounds. Trey Phipps had 11 points for Oral Roberts (13-6, 7-1 Summit League), which earned its sixth consecutive victory.
C. MISSOURI 82, NSU 78 – Christian Cook’s career night wasn’t enough as a RiverHawks’ rally came up short in the final minutes Thursday night.
Central Missouri opened the contest with ten unanswered points, and it took until the second half for Northeastern State to turn things around using a 23-10 run out of the locker room to take a 55-46 advantage with 11:33 remaining.
The Mules’ Gaven Pinkley took over the game, scoring 26 of his 34 points carrying his team to the win. In the final 3:58, Central Missouri held an 11-2 run, with the RiverHawks missing their last five buckets.
Down 81-78, Northeastern State had an open three-point look to tie the game with two seconds remaining, but it would hit the back of the rim, sending them to its fourth consecutive loss.
For the first time this season, Cook came off the bench and was 9-for-15 with 29 points. Emeka Obukwelu had 19 and six rebounds. Tylor Arnold scored ten, with Ryan Gendron leading the team with seven rebounds.
The RiverHawks shot 54-percent (27-50) on the floor, while Central Missouri was 60.4-percent, with Pinkley shooting 13-for-15.
Central Missouri improves to 8-7 (5-6 MIAA) with the win Thursday.
Northeastern State (8-9, 3-8 MIAA) returns to the floor Saturday to host Lincoln at 3:30 p.m.
Women
COTTEY (Mo.) 60, BACONE 55 — Bacone stayed close throughout, getting a brief lead in the first quarter on Jayla McIntosh’s layup. McKenzley Ackley’s free throws tied it at 53 with 3:04 to play.
McIntosh and Madison Slinkey each had 13 points. Bacone fell to 1-20.
C. MISSOURI 82, NSU 54 – Northeastern State didn’t have many answers to slow down Central Missouri’s offense Thursday night inside the NSU Event Center.
The Jennies shot 59.6 percent (31-52) against the RiverHawks and were 8-for-11 from long range.
Maleeah Langstaff paced the RiverHawks for the seventh time this season with a career-high 25 points and recorded her fifth double-double on the season with 13 boards.
Morgan Lee had 11 points and her sister Maegan Lee had eight points.
The RiverHawks led early but it was a 12-2 run by UCM in the final 3:47 of the first quarter and 20 unanswered points in the second stanza that set Northeastern State back 40-16 at the intermission.
Out of the half, the RiverHawks opened up with a 7-0 run and cut the UCM lead down to 17.
Central Missouri was led by Brooke Littrell who had 30 points with the Jennies improving to 13-6 (9-3 MIAA).
The RiverHawks shot 32.7 percent (18-55) and was outrebounded by six with 29.
Northeastern State (3-12, 1-8 MIAA) remains home to host Lincoln on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
