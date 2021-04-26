Baseball
CONNORS STATE 11-10, OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN 1-0 — Reid Stockman’s three-run home run and Nollan Koon’s two-run single fueled a six-run third as Connors (30-16) went up 9-1 in game one. Peyton McDowall was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Alex Garcia and Luke Davenport combined to allow five hits, Davenport one hit and five strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.
In game two, McDowall launched a three-run home run in a 3-for-4, four-RBI game and Carson Foreman had two doubles in four at-bats with three RBIs. Caleb Burchfield allowed one hit over five innings, striking out seven and Jaden Bray worked an inning of hitless relief.
NSU 8, EMPORIA STATE 7 — Blaze Brothers hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth as the RiverHawks won a back-and-forth battle 8-7 to sweep the three-game series Monday over Emporia State, its third sweep in MIAA play by NSU (23-10, 20-7 MIAA).
Brothers and Tucker Dunlap both had two-hit games, with Dakodah Jones (3-2) earning the win out of the bullpen pitching the final three innings, allowing five hits.
Softball
SEMINOLE STATE 19-21, CONNORS 2-2 — Kyzia Whisenhunt had a home run for Connors, now 13-20, on a day the Cowgirls pitchers allowed a total of 39 hits.
Golf
BIG 12 TOURNAMENT — Oklahoma shot a two-round 577, 17-over par, to take a one-stroke lead over Oklahoma State at the par-70 Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kan.
The Cowboys had the low round of the day, a 2-over 282. Texas is third at 585, with Texas Tech (589), TCU (590), Baylor (593), Kansas (604), Kansas State (610), West Virginia (614) and Iowa State (616).
The Sooners’ Quade Cummins and the Cowboys’ Bo Jin are tied for the individual lead at 139 (-1). Cummins registered a first-round low of 67 (-3) with Jin equaling it for the best score of the second round.
BASEBALL
Saturday’s Games
Texas 4-5, Oklahoma State 3-2
Georgia Southern 4-3, Oklahoma 1-2
Sunday’s Games
Oklahoma 14, Georgia Southern 4
Oklahoma State 7, Texas 3
NSU 10, Emporia St. 4
Connors 6-5,NEO 3-6
Monday’s Games
NSU 8, Emporia St. 7
Connors 11-10, Oklahoma Wesleyan 1-0
Tuesday’s Games
Southern Nazarene at NSU, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma 15-5, Texas Tech 0-0
Fort Hays St. 5-2, NSU 3-0
Sunday’s Games
Oklahoma 20, Texas Tech 0
Monday’s Games
Seminole 19-21, Connors 2-2
Tuesday’s Games
Oklahoma at Baylor (2), 4 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Wichita St.
Connors at NEO (2), 5 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, 5 p.m.
Ecclesia at Bacone
