Baseball
OU 16, OSU 2 — The Sooners put up five runs in the third inning and seven in the fifth in dismantling the Cowboys on Friday in Stillwater. Brett Squires led the way for OU (21-19, 5-8 Big 12) going 4-for-6 with two runs scored and two driven in. Marcus Brown and Jake Thompson scored the only runs for OSU (24-13-1, 7-9 Big 12).
CONNORS 10, ROSE ST. 1 — The Cowboys scored once in the first inning then added four spots in the fourth and seventh.
Softball
NSU 4-2, WASHBURN 1-3 — The RiverHawks held a 1-0 lead going into the bottom of the fourth when they added three runs to their lead in game one. Alyssa Crick drove in two of the runs for NSU (22-19-1, 10-13-1). NSU held a 2-1 lead heading into the seventh when the Lady Blues scored twice to take the win. Dawson Estep was 3-for-4 with three runs batted in for Connors (31-16, 11-11) while Reid Stockman was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored
—Staff reports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.