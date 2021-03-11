Baseball
CSC 13, ARK. BAPT. 1 — The Cowboys held a 3-0 lead after five innings then erupted for 10 runs over the next three innings to ice the game. Grant Randall, Peyton McDowall, Dakota Peters and Reid Stockman each had two hits for Connors (12-6, 1-3) with all four scoring twice along with Tyson Fourkiller.
NSU 14-7, NEWMAN 4-5 — The RiverHawks jumped on the Jets early in the opener, scoring four runs apiece in the first two innings. Game two saw NSU (8-2, 6-2 MIAA) get out to a 7-0 lead then hold on as Newman scored five in the ninth. In the first game, Oktaha grad Brayden pulled out the heavy lumber, going 3-for-4 with all three of his hits leaving the yard to push his season total to five.
Basketball
TULANE 77, TULSA 70 — Jordan Walker tied a career-high with 24 points as Tulane got past Tulsa 77-70 in the American Athletic Conference tournament first round on Thursday. Brandon Rachal had 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (11-12). Elijah Joiner added 16 points and 12 assists, and Keyshawn Embery-Simpson had 12 points.
Softball
CSC 6-4, MURRAY ST. 5-3 — The Cowgirls scored twice in the bottom of the seventh of game one to come from behind and once in the bottom of the seventh of the nightcap to break a tie. Madison Hedge was 3-for-3 with a run scored and one RBI to lead CSC (4-8) in game one while Katelynn James was 2-for 4 in the nightcap.
NSU 7-9, NEWMAN 1-5 — The RiverHawks had a six-run outburst, highlighted by a three-run home run by Addie Elbon to seize control of game one, then scored in every inning of game two except the fifth. Rhomie Bradshaw, Elbon, Cameron Conrad, Chloe Bohuslavicky and Addy Wolfe each had two hits in the game.
