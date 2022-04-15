Baseball

OKLAHOMA STATE 2, WEST VIRGINIA 1 — Justin Campbell hurled seven shutout innings and struck out eight to improve to 5-1 and OSU moved into first in the Big 12.  The right-hander allowed six hits and walked just one. Caeden Trenkle and Nolan McLean drove in the runs for the Cowboys (25-9, 8-2 Big 12), with McLean homering and also picking up his second save with a scoreless ninth inning on the mound. Marcus Brown was 3-for-4.

NSU 10, ROGERS STATE 6 — NSU (28-12, 17-9 MIAA) won its 10th straight as  Brock Reller belted a homer to claim the single season home run mark at 20, and Brayden Rodden cleared the fence for the third consecutive game in the fourth.

 

Softball

OKLAHOMA 9, TEXAS 1 — Alyssa Brito was 3-for-3 and homered twice giving the Sooners (38-0, 8-0) the second of two wins against Texas in the three-game series on Friday. Nicole May and and Hope Trautwein combined on a four-hitter for OU, who will attempt a sweep of the Longhorns on Saturday.

 BASEBALL

Thursday’s Games

NSU 9, Rogers St. 8

Oklahoma 7, Pacific 3

Connors St. 10-6, Okla. Christian 1-3

Friday’s Games

NSU 10, Rogers St. 6

Oklahoma St. 2, W. Virginia 1

Lamar 14, Oklahoma 11

Saturday’s Games

Rogers St. at NSU, 2 p.m.

Pacific at Oklahoma, 2 p.m. (SSTV)

Oklahoma St. at W. VIrginia, 3 p.m. (ESPNPlsu)

TCS Postgrad at Connors (2), 1 p.,m.

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at W. Virginia, noon (ESPN Plus)

 

 

SOFTBALL

College glance

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 9, Kansas 4

Oklahoma 3, Texas 0

Connors St. 10-11, Northern-Enid 3-1

Bacone at SW Christian (2)

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma 9, Texas 1

Oklahoma St. 6, Kansas 0

UCO 6-8, UCO 0-4

Saturday’s Games

NSU at Newman (2), noon

Kansas at Oklahoma St., noon (ESPN Plus)

Oklahoma at Texas,  1 p.m. (LHN)

