Baseball
OKLAHOMA STATE 2, WEST VIRGINIA 1 — Justin Campbell hurled seven shutout innings and struck out eight to improve to 5-1 and OSU moved into first in the Big 12. The right-hander allowed six hits and walked just one. Caeden Trenkle and Nolan McLean drove in the runs for the Cowboys (25-9, 8-2 Big 12), with McLean homering and also picking up his second save with a scoreless ninth inning on the mound. Marcus Brown was 3-for-4.
NSU 10, ROGERS STATE 6 — NSU (28-12, 17-9 MIAA) won its 10th straight as Brock Reller belted a homer to claim the single season home run mark at 20, and Brayden Rodden cleared the fence for the third consecutive game in the fourth.
Softball
OKLAHOMA 9, TEXAS 1 — Alyssa Brito was 3-for-3 and homered twice giving the Sooners (38-0, 8-0) the second of two wins against Texas in the three-game series on Friday. Nicole May and and Hope Trautwein combined on a four-hitter for OU, who will attempt a sweep of the Longhorns on Saturday.
— Staff
BASEBALL
Thursday’s Games
NSU 9, Rogers St. 8
Oklahoma 7, Pacific 3
Connors St. 10-6, Okla. Christian 1-3
Friday’s Games
NSU 10, Rogers St. 6
Oklahoma St. 2, W. Virginia 1
Lamar 14, Oklahoma 11
Saturday’s Games
Rogers St. at NSU, 2 p.m.
Pacific at Oklahoma, 2 p.m. (SSTV)
Oklahoma St. at W. VIrginia, 3 p.m. (ESPNPlsu)
TCS Postgrad at Connors (2), 1 p.,m.
Sunday’s Games
Oklahoma St. at W. Virginia, noon (ESPN Plus)
SOFTBALL
College glance
Thursday’s Games
Oklahoma St. 9, Kansas 4
Oklahoma 3, Texas 0
Connors St. 10-11, Northern-Enid 3-1
Bacone at SW Christian (2)
Friday’s Games
Oklahoma 9, Texas 1
Oklahoma St. 6, Kansas 0
UCO 6-8, UCO 0-4
Saturday’s Games
NSU at Newman (2), noon
Kansas at Oklahoma St., noon (ESPN Plus)
Oklahoma at Texas, 1 p.m. (LHN)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.