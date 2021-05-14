OU, OSU in Big 12 softball title game
It’ll be Bedlam in Oklahoma City at USA Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday to settle the Big 12 championship.
Oklahoma beat Baylor 10-2 and in pool play on Friday while Oklahoma State edged Texas 3-2 in dramatic fashion and rallied with five in the seventh to beat Iowa State 6-5. The Sooners (44-2) and Cowgirls (42-8) will meet at 3 p.m.
Kinzie Hansen homered twice, driving in four runs, and Jayda Coleman homered once in OU’s win over Baylor. Hansen was 3-for-4 and homered twice against Tech, with Lynnsie Elam also homering twice.
A two-run triple by Chyenne Factor, a two-run homer by Alysen Febrey and a solo shot by Hayley Busby made it a 6-3 game for OSU against Iowa State. OSU beat Texas on a passed ball third strike, allowing the winning run in the bottom of the ninth.
Baseball: NSU collapses in game one
NSU led 8-0 but squandered it in losing 10-9 to Rogers State in the first of a best-of-three MIAA playoff series, the first playoff game in Tahlequah since 1996.
Rogers State (19-20) scored six in the eighth and four in the ninth before the RiverHawks got one run back in the bottom of the ninth on Jaxon Phipps sac fly. Earlier in the game, Phipps hit a two-run home run and Blaze Brothers also homered for the RiverHawks (27-14).
Dakodah Jones (4-3) took the loss, getting blasted for six hits and four runs in 2/3 of an inning.
Game 2 is today.
Baseball: OU 9, Texas Tech 8
Justin Mitchell scored on a wild pitch in the 10th to beat Tech, which led 4-0 after one. Mitchell was 3-for-4 to lead an 11-hit attack. OU is 25-23 and 9-10 going into the second game of the three-game regular season home series finale.
Baseball: OSU 8, Baylor 7
Marcus Brown’s sacrifice fly in the 11th won it at home for the Cowboys (29-15, 11-11).
