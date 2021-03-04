Baseball
EASTERN STATE 8, CSC 7 — After the two teams were scoreless for the first five innings. the Cowboys erupted for six innings in the sixth inning, only to have the Mountaineers come back with three in the sixth and four in the seventh. Connors (7-4) tied the game in the top of the eighth, but Eastern scored the game winner in the bottom of the frame. Payton McDowall and Grant Randall had two hits apiece and drove in three of the runs.
ARIZONA 20, OU 13 — The Sooners held a 9-3 lead after three innings then saw the Wildcats put 16 runs on the board over the next four innings to take command of the game. Jimmy Crooks led OU (4-4) with three hits and four runs scored while Tyler Hardman had two hits and drove in three runs.
Basketball
TU (M) 107, NSU 74 — Brandon Rachal had 18 points to lead six Tulsa players in double figures as the Golden Hurricane easily defeated the RiverHawks on Thursday. Austin Richie added 15 points, Keyshawn Embery-Simpson chipped in 14, and Emmanuel Ugboh and Darien Jackson each had 11 for Tulsa (11-11). Troy Locke had 24 points for NSU (5-17). Christian Cook added 16 points and Trey Sampson had 15.
CSC (M) 100, WESTERN 68 — The Cowboys improved to 9-1 on the season, 5-1 in OCAC play with the win on the road. Jahcoree Ealy had 31 points for Connors, Jordan Tillmon had 20, Gavin Harris with 18, Jarquavious Cain had 14 and Jace Jordan had 13
TCU 83, OU (W) 79 — The Sooners held a four-point advantage heading into the final quarter before the Horned Frogs outscores OU 27-19. Gabby Gregory led OU (11-11, 8-8 Big 12) with 27 points, followed by Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams with 14 each.
WESTERN 50, CSC (W) 42 — No information sent .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.