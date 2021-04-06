Baseball
CROWDER (MO.) 23, CONNORS STATE 4 — A 10-run third buried the Cowboys (24-11) on the road Tuesday, as Crowder bats collected 17 hits all told. Carlos Polanco hit his first home run and Dakota Peters had two hits in three trips The Cowboys host Eastern on Thursday.
Softball
NEO 3-13, CONNORS STATE 2-4 — Katie Medlin was 2-for-4 for the game, and Madison Hedge and McKenna Wofford drove in runs to give Connors (6-15) a 2-0 lead in the early going of game one. Medlin had two of Connors’ six hits in game two, driving in three of the four runs.
BASEBALL
Tuesday’s Games
Oklahoma 14, Oral Roberts 12
Northwestern St. 11, NSU 10
Crowder 23, Connors State 4
Thursday’s Games
Eastern at Connors, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Tuesday’s Games
NEO 3-13, Connors State 2-4
Wednesday’s Games
Oklahoma at Wichita St., 6 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Northern-Enid at Connors (2), 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.