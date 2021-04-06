Baseball

CROWDER (MO.) 23, CONNORS STATE 4 — A 10-run third buried the Cowboys (24-11) on the road Tuesday, as Crowder bats collected 17 hits all told. Carlos Polanco hit his first home run and Dakota Peters had two hits in three trips  The Cowboys host Eastern on Thursday.

Softball

NEO 3-13, CONNORS STATE 2-4 — Katie Medlin was 2-for-4 for the game, and Madison Hedge and McKenna Wofford drove in runs to give Connors (6-15) a 2-0 lead in the early going of game one. Medlin had two of Connors’ six hits in game two, driving in three of the four runs.

 

BASEBALL

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma 14, Oral Roberts 12

Northwestern St. 11, NSU 10

Crowder 23, Connors State 4

Thursday’s Games

Eastern at Connors, 6 p.m.

 

 

SOFTBALL

Tuesday’s Games

NEO 3-13, Connors State 2-4

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma at Wichita St., 6 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Northern-Enid at Connors (2), 2 p.m.

