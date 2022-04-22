OKLAHOMA STATE 13, TCU 2 — Justin Campbell was magnificent on the mound, tying a career high with 14 strikeouts to improve to 6-1 on the season. The right-hander worked eight innings, allowing two runs on three hits and not issuing a walk.
Offensively, the Cowboys (27-11, 10-3) racked up 17 hits, led by Nolan McLean’s 4-for-5, four-RBI performance that included his team-leading ninth home run. Caeden Trenkle had three hits and a pair of RBIs, while Chase Adkison was 2-for-5 and drove in two runs.
NSU 13, MISSOURI SOUTHERN 6 — A six-run seventh gave NSU a 10-5 lead and the RiverHawks (31-13, 19-10) went on to win on a record-tying day.
Brock Reller walked three times but a home run in the third gave him 24 and he now sits tied at the top of the MIAA single-season home run mark. Kademon Graff’s solo shot tied the game at 5 and he later doubled in two in the seventh. Oktaha grad Brayden Rodden sent two over the fence to become the fifth NSU player on the roster with double-digit home runs. Rodden would score four runs and have three-RBI on the day.
The RiverHawks have hit 98 home runs as a team and are just five away from breaking a 24-year-old MIAA mark.
OKLAHOMA 15, KANSAS 2 — The Sooners (23-13, 5-5 Big 12) had 17 hits. Blake Robertson was 5-for-6 to lead the way. Max McGwire homered.
—Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.