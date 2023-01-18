OU 93, TCU 66 (W)
FORT WORTH, Texas — Madi Williams scored 19 points, Reyna Scott had 12 points and 11 rebounds for her second straight double-double and No. 15 Oklahoma beat TCU 93-66 on Wednesday night for its fourth straight victory.
Oklahoma led 34-13 after 10 minutes and 59-32 at halftime after shooting 53 percent from the floor, including 10 of 15 from 3-point range. TCU only had 12 made field goals in the first half and shot 36 percent.
Oklahoma, which entered as the nation’s seventh-best offense at 86.4 points per game, shot percent overall and outrebounded TCU 48-27. Williams, playing in her hometown of Fort Worth, was 8 of 10 from the field in 23 minutes.
Ana Llanusa added 16 points and Beatrice Culliton scored 10 for Oklahoma (15-2, 5-1 Big 12), which hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday. Sharp-shooting guard Taylor Robertson went 2 of 5 from distance to move within four of tying the all-time NCAA 3-point record of 497, held by Kelsey Mitchell.
Oklahoma scored the opening 12 points of the game and extended it to 16-1 before TCU made its first field goal with five minutes left. The Sooners made nine of their first 11 shots and finished the first quarter 13 of 20.
Lucy Ibeh scored 13 points and Tomi Taiwo added nine for TCU (6-11, 0-6), which goes for its first win away from home against Kansas State on Saturday.
Iowa St. 69, OSU 64 (W)
AMES, Iowa — Emily Ryan scored 14 points, reserve Nyamer Diew had eight of her 12 in the fourth quarter and No. 18 Iowa State defeated Oklahoma State 69-64 on Wednesday night.
The Cyclones closed the third quarter with a pair of 3-pointers, the second by Ryan in the closing secon ds, that put ISU on top 49-47.
Naomie Alnatas scored five-straight points to pull the Cowgirls even at 52-all but they went almost four minutes without a field goal, falling behind by seven. Diew’s second 3 at the 1:42 mark put the lead at 66-57.
Oklahoma State got within 67-62 with 22 seconds left but the Cyclones cut 16 seconds off the clock before Denae Fritz was fouled and made two free throws for a 69-62 lead.
Morgan Kane added 11 points for Iowa State (12-4, 4-2, Big 12 Conference) and All-American Ashley Joens, despite a horrible shooting night, added 10 with 12 rebounds. Joens, a 43 percent shooter, was just 3 of 17.
Anna Gret Asi scored 15 points to lead the Cowgirls (13-5, 3-3). Claire Chastain added 12 and Taylen Collins had 11 with 10 rebounds.
Iowa State had a bad shooting night but came through in the fourth quarter, making 5 of 10 shots, including 3 of 5 3-pointers. The Cyclones also had an 11-1 advantage in offensive rebounds, five more 3-pointer and made six more free throws than OSU.
The Cyclones are home Saturday against Kansas.
Oklahoma State had won three state, including a win at Baylor last Wednesday that helped knock the Bears out of the Top 25 for the first time since 2004. The Cowgirls play at rival Oklahoma, No. 15, on Saturday.
Missouri Southern 63, NSU 51 (W)
TAHLEQUAH — Missouri Southern’s fourth-quarter slam of the RiverHawks killed a rally that saw NSU outscore MSSU 37-25 over the middle two uarters to lead 45-42 going to the final quarter.
MSSU had an 18-5 edge in points off turnovers.
Warner’s Jaylee Kindred again led NSU (5-11, 2-10) with 25 points and 14 rebounds, game-highs in both categories. Lacy Stokes led MSSU (15-4, 7-4) with 21 points.
MSSU 74, NSU 67 (M)
Christian Cook had 23 points and Rashad Perkins 21, but those weren’t enough for the RiverHawks to overcome what was a 19-point second-half lead.
NSU (9-7, 6-6 MIAA) got as close as the final margin a several times in the second half.
Winston Dessesow led MSSU (12-5, 8-3) with 16 points.
SMU 79, TU 76, OT (M)
TULSA — Efe Odigie scored 22 points and Zach Nutall hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the overtime as the SMU won in Tulsa.
The Golden Hurricane were led in scoring by Bryant Selebangue, who finished with 24 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks. The Mustangs moved to 7-12 with the win and the Golden Hurricane fell to 4-13.
Area college glance
Tuesday’s Games
MEN
Arlington Baptist 86, Bacone 76
WOMEN
Tulsa 69, Temple 57
Arlington Baptist 90, Bacone 76
Wednesday’s Games
MEN
Oklahoma St. 72, Oklahoma 56
Missouri Southern 75, NSU 67
SMU 79, Tulsa 76
WOMEN
Missouri Southern 63, NSU 51
Oklahoma 93, TCU 66
Iowa St. 69, Oklahoma St. 64
Thursday’s Games
MEN
Western at Connors, 7:30 p.m.
Oral Roberts at North Dakota St., 7 p.m.
WOMEN
Bacone at Ecclesia, 5 p.m.
Western at Connors, 5:30 p.m.
North Dakota St. at Oral Roberts, 2 p.m. (ORUSN)
Saturday’s Games
MEN
Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m., (ESPN Plus)
Oral Roberts at North Dakota, 1 p.m.
Bacone at Crowley’s Ridge, 3 p.m.
Baylor at Oklahoma, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)
Pitt State at Northeastern State, 3:30 p.m. (MIAA Network)
Tulane at Tulsa, 7 p.m (ESPNU)
WOMEN
Bacone at Crowley’s Ridge, 1 p.m.,
Tulsa at Tulane, 2 p.m. (ESPN Plus)
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 6 p.m. (ESPN Plus)
North Dakota at Oral Roberts, 2 p.m. (ORUSN)
Pitt State at Northeastern State, 1:30 p.m. (MIAA Network)
