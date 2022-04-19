Baseball
CONNORS 6, CROWDER 5 — Reed Willbanks’ RBI single in the eighth gave the Cowboys (32-10) some necessary insurance as they held on for the road win. He was 2-for-3.
The Cowboys’ 3-0 lead came in part on a two-run double by Tyson Fourkiller in the third. A two-run error on a grounder by Rody Garcia made it 5-3 in the sixth. Garcia was 2-for-4. Luke Rolland started and pitched five innings, allowing two hits. He got the win.
NSU 18, NORTHWESTERN 11 — Brock Reller hit his 21st homer of the year, and Blake Freeman reached in all of his six appearances at the plate to lead the RiverHawks (29-13) to its most victories in a season since 2002.
The RiverHawks sent six balls over the fence Tuesday, one short of matching its season-high. Freeman, Blaze Brothers, Kademon Graff, Brayden Rodden, and C.D. White joined Reller with a long ball.
Golf
MIAA TOURNAMENT — NSU ended up fifth in three rounds of the MIAA Tournament at Independence, Mo., on Tuesday, carding a 900 total. Brayden Strickland tied for eighth place overall with a 222 (76-70-77). Gabe Replogle tied for 10th (77-74-72), 223. Carlos Gomez was 15th at 226 (80-74-72). Rogers State won with an 875 score.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.