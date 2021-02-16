 

Wednesday's Games

WOMEN

Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m. (ESPN Plus)

Texas Tech at Oklahoma, ppd.

Temple at Tulsa, 2 p.m.

 Thursday's Games

MEN

Oklahoma at Texas

Connors at Northern-Enid, ppd

WOMEN

Connors at Northern-Enid, ppd.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you