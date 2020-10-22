Bacone men’s soccer took a 6-2 win over Ecclesia on Thursday for its first home win in almost three years.
Remarn Harmsworth took the lead with two goals and Ted Okoroh added another, all within the first 15 minutes. Ecclesia then got one back, making it 2-1 at halftime.
The second half saw a quick response with a goal from Milton Iniguez off an assist from Solomon Kamara. The fourth goal was scored by Okoroh, off an assist from Harmsworth.
Kamara added another to make it 5-2 off an another assist from Iniguez. Off a substitution, Leonardo Smith capped the scoring, assisted by Joshua Gallegos.
Bacone is 2-8-2. The last home win was Oct. 26, 2017.
