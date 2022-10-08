The Bacone men’s soccer team beat Manhattan Christian College 5-1 on Friday at Love-Hatbox Sports Complex.
Wagoner native Drew Barney along with Maurice Gajić and Jannik Stockfisch had a goal each, while Mateo Rodriguez contributed two goals and an assist in the victory. Barney had an assist as well.
A no-show from Arlington Baptist handed the Warriors a forfeit victory on Saturday to complete two victories in two days. The Warriors are now 7-5 on the season and head to Tahlequah on Wednesday to take on Northeastern State at 6 p.m.
