Ted Okoroh scored a late goal and helped Bacone cap a night of streak breaking Saturday, as the Warriors defeated Randall University 1-0 in a road match at Moore.
Janay Wilson scored two goals and Donatella Lucarelli added one as Bacone won the women’s game, 3-0.
The men’s win is the first for the program since a 1-0 outcome Oct. 31, 2017 at St. Gregory’s and the first under coach Roosevelt Peters — who played in that October win. It ends a streak of 23 consecutive setbacks, but three of those registered as forfeits after last year’s team folded late in the year.
Peters, who took over late last summer, did not actively recruit until this past off-season due to his late arrival to the program. He coaches both the men and women.
Two of the Lady Warriors — Alyssa Rankin and Dominique Webster — remain as part of the last women’s squad to win a game. That was Oct. 26, 2017, in a 2-1 home win over Southwestern Christian. That’s a streak of 11 played games. The team did not compete in 2018 and forfeited an additional three games last season after opting out of the last portion of its season.
Okoroh’s goal was unassisted from about 25 yards out with under five minutes to play. Wilson’s was assisted by Lucarelli and Jessica O’Dell, and she got the assist herself on Lucarelli’s goal.
Pablo Sandoval started in goal for the men and left due to injury about 20 minutes into the contest. Soloimon Kamara completed the shutout.
Nautica Alexander got the shutout in goal for the women.
The Warriors (1-3) and Lady Warriors (1-4) continue with the second of a four-game road swing, continuing with Tuesday’s matches at Central Baptist (Ark.). They’ll be back at home (Hatbox Complex) on Oct. 9 against Randall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.