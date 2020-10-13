Tuesday’s Games
MEN
SAGU 2, Bacone 1 OT
WOMEN
SAGU 8, Bacone 0
age 78, died Friday October 9, 2020. Services 2 pm, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Lighthouse Tabernacle in Gore, OK. Viewing Thursday and Friday 10 am - 8 pm at Agent Millsap Event Center in Gore.
79, Truck Driver for OTR, passed Monday, 10/12/2020. Service Info: 2PM, Friday, 10/16/2020 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
age 62. Cosmetologist. Died October 12th in Tulsa, OK. Memorial Services October 16th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation October 15th from 3:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
88, Retired Contractor, passed Friday, 10/09/2020. Service Info: Graveside service will be 1PM, Tuesday, 10/13/2020 at Greenhill Cemetery. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
age 95. died Tuesday October 6. Services 2 pm Saturday, October 17, 2020 at House of Winn Funeral Home Precious Memories Chapel. Visitation will be Friday from 1 pm to 6 pm at the funeral home.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.