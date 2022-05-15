Connors State's Region II softball tournament run reached the finals, but Seminole put an end to the Cowgirls' season, winning 8-0 Sunday in Piedmont.
Connors (29-36) lost both its games in the double elimination tourney to Seminole, including a winner's bracket final on Saturday, 11-3. In the finale, the Cowgirls had just three hits.
Earlier on Sunday, Connors rebounded by beating Rose State 10-9. Gracie Britten doubled in the go-ahead runs as the Cowgirls rallied with six runs in the top of the seventh, two inniings after Rose State plated seven to lead 8-4. Makyna Higdon’s bunt single tied the game at 8.
Rose closed to within a run on Makenna Skaggs’ home run to lead off the seventh, but Caitlyn Collier retired the next three batters to hold off the Raiders.
Jaci Armond was 3-for-5 for Connors.
