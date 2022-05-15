After losing to Seminole State 11-3 on Saturday night to drop into the loser’s bracket, Connors rebounded by reaching the NJCAA Region II championship round on Sunday at Piedmont, beating Rose State 10-9.
Connors (29-35) now must beat Seminole twice to advance to the NJCAA tournament.
Gracie Britten doubled in the go-ahead runs as the Cowgirls rallied with six runs in the top of the seventh, two inniings after Rose State plated seven to lead 8-4. Makyna Higdon’s bunt single tied the game at 8.
Rose closed to within a run on Makenna Skaggs’ home run to lead off the seventh, but Caitlyn Collier retired the next three batters to hold off the Raiders.
Jaci Armond was 3-for-5 for Connors.
Will be updated with remainder of Sunday’s games.
