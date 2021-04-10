CONNORS 7-5, MOUNTAINEER 1-9 — Kyzia Whisenhunt homered and doubled in a 2-for-4, four-RBI game and Shyann Shipman and McKenna Wofford had two hits each as the Cowgirls won game one. A four-run first couldn’t be overcome in game two. Connors (9-16) hurt itself with five errors.
PITT STATE 7-7, NSU 4-9 — Chloe Bohuslavicky had a four-RBI game, and Carly Kelley homered as Northeastern State (20-13) held off Pitt State 9-7 Saturday to split the MIAA doubleheader. Pitt State won the opener on a two-out grand slam in the fifth, 7-4. Alyssia Crick hit her 11th home run and Addie Elbon had a three-hit game at the plate.
Addy Wolfe had a two-out RBI single in the third.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.