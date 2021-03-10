CONNORS 6-4, MURRAY STATE 5-3 — Shyann Shipman ended both games with her bat — a solo home run in the seventh of the finale after Katelynn Janes; double tied it and Shipman’s single to center scored Janes with the winning run in game one. Connors is 4-5.
UCO 6, NSU 4 — NSU put the tying run at the plate in the final three innings but could not continue to close the gap on UCO. Vian’s Addison Elbon hit her third home run of the season for the RiverHawks (10-6, 0-2 MIAA).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.