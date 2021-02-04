EDMOND -- Northeastern State scored four funs in the first, then took advantage of a throwing error in the seventh inning to hold off Southwestern Oklahoma State, 7-4, in the opening round of the Edmond Regional Festival at UCO Thursday afternoon.
Cameron Conrad and Chloe Bohuslavicky drove in a pair of runs apiece for the RiverHawks, with Addie Elbon and Rhomie Bradshaw collecting two hits each to lead the offense.
Gail Young (1-0) surrendered eight hits in her senior debut. The southpaw, however, fanned five despite giving up five walks in the complete game effort.
NSU plays Cameron at 10 a.m. and Southern Nazarene at 12:30 p.m. Friday in Oklahoma City.
