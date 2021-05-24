When Oklahoma resumes play in the NCAA softball draw Friday at Marita Hynes Field, it will be doing it against a team that had to work significantly harder than it did to get there. When Oklahoma State resumes action, also on its home turf Friday, they’ll do so against a Big 12 foe they dominated earlier this season.
The Norman Super Regional begins at 2 p.m Friday, with the OU playing host to Washington. The Sooners are the No. 1 seed in the entire NCAA draw and thus favored to advance past the No. 16-seed Huskies.
The Huskies, though, were a controversial election to receive their seed, many believing they deserved a much higher spot.
In the final coaches’ poll, Washington came in No. 6, having posted a 41-11 regular season record, going 18-5 in the Pac-12, falling once to Oregon, once to Oregon State and three times to UCLA,
One of those teams, UCLA, the No. 2 overall seed, is also through to the super regional round.
Washington is on its way to the OU softball complex despite losing a winner’s bracket regional semifinal contest to Michigan on Saturday, a loss that demanded it come back later the same day to eliminate Seattle University before having to beat Michigan twice on Sunday.
The Huskies pulled it off, topping the Wolverines 2-0 and 10-5 to keep their season going.
There will be a national spotlight on OU (48-2) and Washington (45-12) beginning Friday. Each game will be carried on national television, starting Friday on ESPN. Saturday’s 2 p.m. tilt will be on ABC and if necessary, a third game would be at 3 p.m. on ESPN.
Oklahoma State will get a Big 12 foe in Texas in the Stillwater Super Regional starting at 5 p.m. Friday on ESPN2. Game 2 will be 4 p.m. Saturday on ESPN and the if-necessary third game will be 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU. The Cowgirls (45-9) swept Texas in Austin April 30-May 2, 3-1, 5-1 and 6-4.
How the in-state teams reached this point was a journey laced with weekend records.
For OU in a regional-clinching 24-7 win over Wichita State — the Sooners held off WSU in the winner’s final on Saturday by a mere 7-5 — Taylon Snow and Lynnsie Elam each blasted a home run, Grace Lyons homered for the second time in the game, and Rylie Boone sent a grand slam out of the park on the first pitch she saw.
The Sooners broke several NCAA records in their dominating performance: most runs scored in a postseason win (24), most combined runs scored across a regional (50), and tied for the most home runs in a regional (6).
Oklahoma State was propelled to the NCAA super regionals with a 10-2 win over Mississippi State on Sunday, and Sydney Pennington was propelled to the top of OSU record books.
In the top of the third inning, Pennington, OSU’s senior third baseman, hit a ball high and deep to left field that cleared the fence for a solo home run.
Pennington had taken 35 home run trots before the one that put her team up by three runs, but her 36th was different. It broke the all-time career OSU home run record.
