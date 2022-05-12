CONNORS STATE 5, NEO 3 — Kaylee Johnson was 3-for-4 and drove in four runs for the Cowgirls in an NJCAA Region II first-round upset win of the Norse (31-20) at Piedmont. Connors (30-27) will take on Rich Mountain or Rose State at 4 p.m. on Friday.
OKLAHOMA STATE 2, KANSAS 0 — Kelly Maxwell held Kansas scoreless on four hits and struck out nine to improve to 16-4. OSU (39-12) faces Texas on Friday.
In the fifth, OSU shortstop Kiley Naomi walked and then stole second. She advanced to third on a bunt single by Chelsea Alexander, who also stole second. Chyenne Factor hit a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Naomi and advanced Alexander to third. KU pitcher Kasey Hamilton then turned her back on the play and Alexander caught her and catcher Shelby Gayre off guard and sprinted home to add an insurance run.
