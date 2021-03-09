COLLEGE BASEBALL: CONNORS SWEEPS

CONNORS 2-14, OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN 1-0 — Connors (11-6) got two first-inning runs and Keiten Asbill made it stand up, scattering five hits over five innings, allowing one run, and Alex Garcia threw two innings of hitless ball for the save. Nollan Koon was 2-for-2 with Carson Foreman and Jonathan Pena singing in runs.  In game two, Tyson Fourkiller homered in a 2-for-2 game. Pena went 2-for-2 and also drove in a pair and Caleb Birchfield, Colby Mitchell and Jeff Liddell teamed up on the shutout, Burchfield allowing the only hit.

 

BASEBALL

Tuesday’s Games

Connors 2-14, Oklahoma Christian  0-0

NSU 11, Southeastern 10

Oklahoma St. 5, Oral Roberts 0

Oklahoma 15, UT Arlington 5

 

SOFTBALL

Tuesday’s Game

Cowley County 11-6, Connors 5-2

Bacone at Langston (2)

Wednesday’s Game

UCO at NSU, 12:30 p.m.

