Baseball: Connors sweeps
Connors swept Arkansas Baptist in two games Friday, winning 16-2 and 17-0 on Biff Thompson Field at Perry Keith Park.
Grant Randall homered and drove in four runs on the day in game one. Nollan Koon was 3-for-4, also with four RBIs. Brennan Berdon allowed six hits over five innings for the run-rule win.
The big lumber came out in game two. Tyson Fourkiller, Jonathan Pena and Austin Scritchfield all homered. Fourkiller added two doubles and was 4-for-5 with four RBIs. Landon McAllister gave up four hits over five innings for the win. The Cowboys are 14-6 and play Tuesday at home against Crowder.
—Staff
