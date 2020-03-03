Baseball
MISSOURI STATE 11, OKLAHOMA STATE 10 — Oklahoma State (8-5) lost for the third time in its last four games. Cade Cabbiness had a two-run double and tied the game on Jake Thompson’s single, both in the eighth inning, but Zach Coble (0-1) hit a batter then sent him around the bases on a wild pitch, passed ball and wild pitch.
OSU collected 14 hits in the contest, with Max Hewitt’s 3-for-5, three-RBI effort leading the way.
NORTHEASTERN STATE 4, NORTHWESTERN OKLA. 2 — Collin Klingensmith got the Riverhawks started with a two-run single in the second. Jaxon Phipps was the next batter and doubled to center field to drive in Klingensmith to extend the lead to 3-0. Reid Fehr went 2-for-3 and scored a run. Northeastern State used nine different pitchers with Bryce Hestand getting the win.
ORAL ROBERTS 4, LITTLE ROCK 3 — Hunter Swift drew a walk-off walk in the 11th for the Golden Eagles (5-7).
OKLAHOMA 10, DALLAS BAPTIST 3 — OU moved to 10-3 as starter Wyatt Olds struck out seven and allowed two hits and two walks over five shutout innings to improve to 4-0. Diego Muniz hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning and Conor McKenna squeezed home a run in the seventh and knocked a two-run double in the eighth.
Softball
SW CHRISTIAN 6-5, BACONE 4-4 — Emily Hafernik and Sunzie Harrison each had two hits in the opener. In the second game a run in the sixth broke a 4-4 tie. Hafernik, Jessica Hobbs and Nahmi Burges each had two hits in the finale for Bacone (1-10).
Region II honors for Cowboys
Mike Coletta and Mozart Duarte were named Region II Players of the week in baseball for play last week.
Coletta hit .500 with 19 RBIs and three home runs in six games last week. He had three doubles and walked four times. Duarte, a freshman, went six innings in his first start, striking out 12 and allowing two hits in a 4-2 win over Rose State.
